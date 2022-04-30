1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $60,292.60 and $47,626.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.92 or 0.07249169 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

