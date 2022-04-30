1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 13th

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

1st Source has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $43.27 on Friday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 1st Source by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.