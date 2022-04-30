-$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.85). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

