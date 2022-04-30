$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,482. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

