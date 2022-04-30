$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.63. 1,236,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,389. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

