$2.37 Million in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $11.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.43 million, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $30.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Dyadic International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,988. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

