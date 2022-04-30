$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.73 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $10.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovintiv.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. CIBC increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 3,350,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 214.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

