$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.21. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 621,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

