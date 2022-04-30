2,000 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

