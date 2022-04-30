$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce $207.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Leslie’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. 1,476,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

