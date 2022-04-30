2,199 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $46,919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 146,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,169. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.12.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

