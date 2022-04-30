$235.55 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $235.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

CNMD traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 268,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

