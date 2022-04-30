2,410 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,706,794 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.