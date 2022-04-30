$249.45 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report sales of $249.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.60 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $199.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $983.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.76 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.67 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,232. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

