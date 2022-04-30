$256.77 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will post $256.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $258.00 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $249.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

