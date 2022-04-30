$258.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to post sales of $258.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $264.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $251.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. 558,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,534. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

