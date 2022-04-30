28,622 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,587. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

