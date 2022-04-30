$3.25 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,871. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

