$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $14.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 17,666,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

