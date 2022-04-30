$334.82 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $334.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.20 million. Alignment Healthcare reported sales of $267.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,692,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.