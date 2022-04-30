$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.17 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $31.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $141.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $146.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $165.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 44.74%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
