$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.17 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $31.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $141.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.03 million to $146.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.34 million to $165.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

