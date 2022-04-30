$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will announce $35.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $181.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $185.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.02 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSE BBAI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

