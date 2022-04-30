371,534 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,000. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned 33.78% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter.

REVS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

