3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.22. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

