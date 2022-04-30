$425.28 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce $425.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.00 million and the highest is $428.24 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $398.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,294,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 765,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.