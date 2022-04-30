4,846 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

