49,347 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $52.22.

