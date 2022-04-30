5,000 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 4,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

