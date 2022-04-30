5,000 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,237 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,738 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

