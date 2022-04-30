5,053 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 221.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,691,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last quarter.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.