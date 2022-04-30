5,053 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 221.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,691,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $79.84.
Several analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.
In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last quarter.
TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.