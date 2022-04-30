5,254 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after purchasing an additional 206,465 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

