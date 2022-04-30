$53.24 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) will announce sales of $53.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $215.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.56 million to $229.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.60 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $33,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,324 shares of company stock worth $254,767. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 560,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

