$565.00 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to post sales of $565.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.30 million to $565.70 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NYSE:SKY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.04. 436,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

