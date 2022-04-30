6,591 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

