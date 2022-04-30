$71.13 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.85 million. AtriCure reported sales of $59.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $322.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 521,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.