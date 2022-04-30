7,131 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 1,787,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,088. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.