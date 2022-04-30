71,716 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Bought by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,503,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 452,459 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.