$82.14 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce $82.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.62 million to $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $340.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.60 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $404.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

