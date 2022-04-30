$882.96 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will report sales of $882.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $860.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $941.30 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,624 shares of company stock worth $67,015,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.56. 1,915,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,184. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

