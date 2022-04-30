$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to announce $9.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $11.28 million. Luminar Technologies reported sales of $5.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $44.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,347. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,750 and have sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

