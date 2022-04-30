A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35 to $3.55 EPS.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,821. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $2,864,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

