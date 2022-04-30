Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.08. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.