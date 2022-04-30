abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.57 ($3.23).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($2.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.63) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.87) to GBX 185 ($2.36) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of abrdn stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 189.30 ($2.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.83). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($101,452.97). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($26,233.14). Insiders have acquired a total of 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792 over the last three months.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

