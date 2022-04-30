Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 46.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 198,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,154. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

