Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accolade by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

