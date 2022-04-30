Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACCD. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.47.

ACCD opened at $5.56 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

