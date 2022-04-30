Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENER. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

