Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 174,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 126,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$37.33 million and a P/E ratio of -173.39.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

