Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $9.76 on Friday, reaching $199.63. 894,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,674. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average of $224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

