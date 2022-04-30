Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $274,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 69.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 116.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.